Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.68
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|93.22
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 92.71% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
