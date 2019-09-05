Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.22 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 92.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.