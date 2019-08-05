Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.