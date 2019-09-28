Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|43.41M
|-1.38
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|13.62M
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|209,204,819.28%
|0%
|0%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|265,828,714.19%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 414.40%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
