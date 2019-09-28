Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,204,819.28% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,828,714.19% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 414.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.