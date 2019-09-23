Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.51 N/A 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 17.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.9% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.