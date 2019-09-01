Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 152.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.