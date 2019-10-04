Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We are comparing Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 233,834,951.46% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 539,500,519.49% -88% -58.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 121.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.