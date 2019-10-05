Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 233,834,951.46% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 189,213,483.15% -67.3% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 73.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.