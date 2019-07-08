Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.15
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|30.80
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.