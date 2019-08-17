Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.91
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Vaxart Inc.
|1
|1.27
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vaxart Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vaxart Inc.
|0.00%
|-139.4%
|-54.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Vaxart Inc.
|-1.43%
|1.08%
|-6.51%
|-64.97%
|-78.37%
|-63.3%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
