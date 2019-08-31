Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.