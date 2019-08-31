Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.74
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.46%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
