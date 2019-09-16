Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparing side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.57
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|333
|4.27
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 51.00% and its consensus target price is $425.25.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
