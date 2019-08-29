Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.75 N/A -1.38 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.04 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 35.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.