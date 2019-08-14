Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|-4.34
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fortress Biotech Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
