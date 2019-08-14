Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.34 N/A -1.38 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fortress Biotech Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.