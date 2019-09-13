Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.60
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Neurotrope Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neurotrope Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.2%
|-70.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.2% respectively. Competitively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Neurotrope Inc.
|0.09%
|-31.83%
|-19.24%
|20.23%
|-46.89%
|48.18%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurotrope Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.
Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
