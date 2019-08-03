Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 26.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.