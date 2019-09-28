Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparing side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,204,819.28% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 161,304,033.66% -222.5% -78.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.