Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

Since Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.59
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|505.23
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 184.70%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.9% respectively. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.