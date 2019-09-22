Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

Since Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 184.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.9% respectively. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.