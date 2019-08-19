Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Fortress Biotech Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.’s competitors beat Fortress Biotech Inc.