Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.65
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
