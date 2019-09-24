Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.65 N/A -1.38 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.