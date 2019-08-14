Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.28 N/A -1.38 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 73.23 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average target price and a 85.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.