Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|-4.28
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|73.23
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average target price and a 85.48% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.