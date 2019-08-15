Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|-4.27
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|202.05
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
