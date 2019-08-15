Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.27 N/A -1.38 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 202.05 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.