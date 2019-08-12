Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.32 N/A -1.38 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.