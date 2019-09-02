Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.11% and its average price target is $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.