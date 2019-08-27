Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.83 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 51.98 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.17 average price target and a 29.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.6%. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.