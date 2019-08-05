Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.12 N/A -1.38 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 592.67 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.07%. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.