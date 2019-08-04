Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparing side by side

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.8% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.