Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 63.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.