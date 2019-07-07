Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.61 N/A -1.68 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc. is 202.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.02. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Fortress Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 623.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.