Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.25 N/A -1.68 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 94.85 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.02 beta indicates that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 202.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Vical Incorporated’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 702.92% at a $11 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 38.6% respectively. Insiders held 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 106.98% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.