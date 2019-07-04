Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.71 N/A -1.68 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 3.02 beta, while its volatility is 202.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 605.13% and an $11 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 40.2%. Insiders owned 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.