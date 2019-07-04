Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.71 N/A -1.68 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 605.13% and an $11 average target price. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 77.96% and its average target price is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.