Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.30 N/A -1.68 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.61 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 3.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 202.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Innoviva Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 and has 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Fortress Biotech Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 691.37% for Fortress Biotech Inc. with average target price of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 106.98% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.