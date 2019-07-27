Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.02 N/A -1.68 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 3.02 and it happens to be 202.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 766.14%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 143.62% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 51.3% respectively. 32.5% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Cerecor Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.