Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparison side by side

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.63 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$19 is Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,110.19%. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 141.94% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 37.8%. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.