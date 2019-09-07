Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.55 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.43 beta means Fortress Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 665.31%. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -4.26% and its average target price is $57.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 0% respectively. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.