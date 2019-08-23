Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.74 N/A -1.21 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.43 and it happens to be 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fortress Biotech Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 579.01%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average target price and a 401.90% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.