Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.70 N/A -1.21 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 587.50% upside potential and an average price target of $11. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 135.97% and its consensus price target is $35.75. The results provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 45.5%. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.