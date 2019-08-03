Fortive Corporation (FTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

This is a contrast between Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive Corporation 81 3.62 N/A 2.17 35.05 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.80 N/A 1.99 20.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fortive Corporation and Vishay Precision Group Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fortive Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fortive Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortive Corporation and Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2%

Liquidity

Fortive Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Vishay Precision Group Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortive Corporation and Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$87 is Fortive Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.14%. Meanwhile, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 26.30%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vishay Precision Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortive Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortive Corporation and Vishay Precision Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 89.9%. 2.2% are Fortive Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4% Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77%

For the past year Fortive Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats Vishay Precision Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.