Fortive Corporation (FTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Both Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive Corporation 79 3.36 N/A 2.17 35.05 Trimble Inc. 41 3.00 N/A 1.21 34.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortive Corporation and Trimble Inc. Trimble Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortive Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Fortive Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortive Corporation and Trimble Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8% Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortive Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Trimble Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Fortive Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortive Corporation and Trimble Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$84.8 is Fortive Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.38%. Competitively Trimble Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 19.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fortive Corporation is looking more favorable than Trimble Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortive Corporation and Trimble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Fortive Corporation shares. Comparatively, Trimble Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year Fortive Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Trimble Inc.

Summary

Fortive Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Trimble Inc.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.