Fortis Inc. (FTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Both Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.73 21.71 DTE Energy Company 124 1.70 N/A 6.36 19.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fortis Inc. and DTE Energy Company. DTE Energy Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Fortis Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than DTE Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortis Inc. and DTE Energy Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 11.3% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortis Inc. and DTE Energy Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50

Competitively DTE Energy Company has an average target price of $123.5, with potential downside of -2.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of DTE Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. 1.79% -0.27% 5.43% 8.51% 13.58% 12.35% DTE Energy Company 2.15% 0.98% 5.3% 6.38% 22.87% 13.94%

For the past year Fortis Inc. has weaker performance than DTE Energy Company

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Fortis Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.