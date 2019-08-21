Fortis Inc. (FTS) Reaches $41.17 52-Week High; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 29.10% above currents $33.5 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. See Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high and has $43.64 target or 6.00% above today’s $41.17 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.04B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $43.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.08 billion more. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 29,621 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has risen 21.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 18/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS MUNJALS AND BURMANS NOW PROPOSING TO INVEST 15 BLN RUPEES DIRECTLY INTO CO ON CERTAIN TERMS; 25/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – STATEMENT OF ONE-TIME WAIVER IN REVISED OFFER BY MANIPAL, TPG OMITS CERTAIN FACTS SUCH AS WAIVER CONDITIONS; 12/04/2018 – HERO ENTERPRISE – IN OFFER LETTER TO BOARD OF FORTIS HEALTHCARE, SUNIL KANT MUNJAL AND BURMAN FAMILY PROPOSED TO INFUSE FUNDS; 17/05/2018 – FORTIS: IHH SAYS ITS REVISED OFFER MUST BE ACCEPTED ENTIRELY; 04/05/2018 – MANIPAL-TPG LIKELY TO REVISE BID FOR FORTIS HEALTHCARE, OFFER LIKELY TO BE OVER 175 RUPEES/SHARE- CNBC TV18, CITING; 26/03/2018 – Fortis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Program; 17/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM FOSUN HEALTH WITH PROPOSAL OF PRIMARY INFUSION AT UPTO RS. 156/SHARE, UPTO INVESTMENT OF $350 MLN; 10/04/2018 – FORTIS SAYS REVISED DEAL TO VALUE ITS HOSPITAL OPS AT INR60.6B; 28/03/2018 – Manipal in deal to buy Fortis hospitals, set to face Fortis shareholder ire; 27/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED SALE OF ITS 20% STAKE IN SRL LIMITED TO MANIPAL HOSPITALS

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $18.04 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 23.85 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

More notable recent Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is it Too Late to Invest in Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings¹ Toronto Stock Exchange:FTS – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends – 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Recession Worries? Stash These Stocks and Stay Invested – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KOA Care Camps and Winnebago Industries Announce Partnership Connecting Kids and Families with Transformative Outdoor Camp Experiences – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 23,355 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 22,722 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.01% or 1.18 million shares. Ameritas Prtn invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Perritt Management invested 0.12% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,235 shares in its portfolio. 1.94 million were accumulated by Cooke Bieler L P. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd holds 133,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 14,861 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,737 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 47,631 shares. 6,948 are held by Victory Mgmt. Gendell Jeffrey L, Connecticut-based fund reported 240,000 shares.