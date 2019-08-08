Fortis Inc. (FTS) Reaches $40.78 High on Aug, 8; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 540.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 643 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 762 shares with $33.15M value, up from 119 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $13.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 692,451 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 112,744 shares to 3.19 million valued at $561.86 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 35,440 shares and now owns 247,755 shares. Gold Fields Adr (NYSE:GFI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Sunday, June 23 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of AEM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

