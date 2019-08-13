Fortis Inc. (FTS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.29% of Fortis Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Fortis Inc. has 0.55% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortis Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Fortis Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. N/A 38 22.84 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Fortis Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Fortis Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fortis Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 35.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortis Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Fortis Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Fortis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.