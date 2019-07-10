Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Since Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 7.38 N/A 2.18 37.13 Workiva Inc. 49 10.91 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility & Risk

Fortinet Inc.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Workiva Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Fortinet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fortinet Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The average price target of Fortinet Inc. is $88, with potential upside of 8.57%. Competitively Workiva Inc. has an average price target of $44.33, with potential downside of -27.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Fortinet Inc. appears more favorable than Workiva Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and Workiva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.5% and 64.9%. 10.7% are Fortinet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Workiva Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.