Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 7.06 N/A 2.18 36.86 UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 15.46 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Fortinet Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival UP Fintech Holding Limited is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortinet Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential is 7.58% at a $86.83 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 2.6% respectively. Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Comparatively, 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.