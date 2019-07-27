Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Both Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 82 7.77 N/A 2.18 37.13 Paylocity Holding Corporation 90 12.78 N/A 0.76 127.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fortinet Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fortinet Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. In other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation has beta of 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fortinet Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.02% and an $90.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $105.33, which is potential -1.66% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Fortinet Inc. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares and 67.9% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. 10.7% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Fortinet Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.