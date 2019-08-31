Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 6.91 N/A 2.18 36.86 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NetSol Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortinet Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Fortinet Inc. is currently more expensive than NetSol Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Fortinet Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NetSol Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fortinet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.66% and an $86.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.5% are NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fortinet Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.