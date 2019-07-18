Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 81 7.87 N/A 2.18 37.13 Mimecast Limited 45 8.91 N/A -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1 beta means Fortinet Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Mimecast Limited has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mimecast Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Fortinet Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a 1.79% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Mimecast Limited is $58, which is potential 18.08% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mimecast Limited appears more favorable than Fortinet Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and Mimecast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.5% and 68.1%. Insiders held 10.7% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mimecast Limited has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than Mimecast Limited

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Mimecast Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.