Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 7.27 N/A 2.18 37.13 Lyft Inc. 60 6.76 N/A -6.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortinet Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortinet Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Fortinet Inc. and Lyft Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 2 2.33 Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Fortinet Inc.’s average target price is $83.17, while its potential upside is 5.49%. Competitively Lyft Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.5, with potential upside of 22.94%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortinet Inc. and Lyft Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.5% and 16.2%. Insiders held roughly 10.7% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Lyft Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lyft Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.