Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 81 7.88 N/A 2.18 37.13 Luxoft Holding Inc. 57 0.00 N/A 1.23 47.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc. Luxoft Holding Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortinet Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Fortinet Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Fortinet Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Luxoft Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fortinet Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$88 is Fortinet Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.5% and 0% respectively. 10.7% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Luxoft Holding Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.